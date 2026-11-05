Public Holiday Announced Across Pakistan for November 9 to Mark Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD (Daily Pakistan) – Pakistani government officially notified nationwide public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, to mark Allama Iqbal Day, giving millions of Pakistanis an extended three-day weekend.

Cabinet Division issued a fresh notification on Thursday, to announce that November 9 will be observed as a public holiday across Pakistan in honour of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to the official announcement, the holiday was already included in the government’s annual schedule of public and optional holidays for 2026, issued through a circular dated January 19, 2026.

The latest notification confirms that Monday, November 9, will be a public holiday throughout the country, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming holiday.

Three-Day Long Weekend for Pakistanis

With Iqbal Day falling on Monday this year, employees and students who normally observe Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays will enjoy a three-day break from November 7 to November 9, 2026.

The extended weekend will provide an opportunity for families to travel, attend commemorative events or spend time together.

Government offices and educational institutions covered by the public holiday are expected to remain closed on Monday, while banks and other organisations will follow applicable holiday instructions issued by their respective regulators and authorities.

Pakistan observes Allama Iqbal Day every year on November 9 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. Widely known as the Poet of the East, Iqbal played a significant intellectual role in inspiring the movement that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.