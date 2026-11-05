Iqbal Day Holiday Notification November 9, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Millions of Pakistanis are set to enjoy long weekend as the federal government officially confirmed nationwide public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, in connection with the birth anniversary of national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Cabinet Division issued a fresh notification on Thursday, November 5, confirming that Iqbal Day will be observed as a public holiday across Pakistan, bringing clarity for employees, students and institutions preparing for the upcoming break.

The timing of this year’s Iqbal Day holiday offers an additional benefit to millions of people who normally enjoy a two-day weekend.

Since November 9 falls on Monday, employees and students whose institutions remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays will have three consecutive days off. The extended break may encourage domestic travel, family gatherings and participation in cultural and literary events organised to commemorate Allama Iqbal.

However, employees and students at institutions that operate on Saturdays will receive a three-day break only if their organisations separately allow Saturday off.

Schools, Banks and Government Offices Remain Closed

Under the federal government’s announcement, government departments and educational institutions covered by the public holiday notification will remain closed on Monday, November 9. Schools, colleges and universities are expected to suspend regular academic activities in accordance with instructions from their respective education departments and administrations.

Banks and financial institutions will follow the applicable holiday directions issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant authorities. Private businesses, commercial establishments and essential services may operate according to their own schedules and applicable government regulations.

Regular activities are expected to resume on Tuesday, November 10, following the conclusion of the holiday.

Pakistan commemorates Iqbal Day every November 9 to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, whose poetry, philosophy and political vision helped inspire the movement for a separate Muslim homeland in the subcontinent.

Popularly remembered as Shair-e-Mashriq, or the Poet of the East, he used his writings to promote self-awareness, education, unity and intellectual independence.