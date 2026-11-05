Clashes reported in Rawalakot amid Security Operation to end 5-Month Kashmir Blockade

RAWALAKOT – Heavy gunfire and clashes reported from Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir on Thursday as security forces launched major operation against activists of banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), clearing a protest site near city’s main bus terminal that had remained under blockade for months.

The operation triggered fierce confrontation between law enforcement personnel and activists of JAAC. The latest violence comes just days after deadly clashes near Rawalakot hospital, further escalating tensions in the region.

Security personnel moved into the bus terminal area in wee hours on Thursday in operation to dismantle barricades, reopening public roads and restoring government control over the occupied location, which led to armed exchanges for around 2 hours before security forces secured the area.

The official initially reported that no law enforcement personnel had been injured, although several protesters were believed to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Police Accuse Armed Activists of Opening Indiscriminate Fire

Poonch Region police accused armed individuals within the protesting group of initiating the confrontation. According to the spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General of Police, security personnel were removing illegal barricades and reopening public routes when armed protesters allegedly began firing indiscriminately at police.

The statement maintained that officers returned fire in response to the attack. Police acknowledged that several law enforcement personnel were injured during the exchange and said their details would be released later. The police statement also referred to reports of injuries among armed members of the protesting group.

The confirmation of injured police personnel differed from the earlier account provided by the district administration official, who had reported no casualties among security personnel. Police call blockade as unlawful occupation that created obstacles for law enforcement agencies and disrupted normal life for several months.

Authorities further alleged that the protest site had become a centre for provocative activities, including campaigns against security personnel.

JAAC, on the other hand, accused security forces of launching forceful crackdown against protesters during the early-morning operation.