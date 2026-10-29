District Judge kidnapped by ‘JAAC Activists’ rescued in Rawalakot Police Operation

RAWALAKOT – A daring police operation in Azad Kashmir ended with recovery of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Akram, who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint while travelling to Muzaffarabad, as separate incidents of armed violence in Rawalakot left a police officer and a civilian injured and parts of a government hospital damaged.

The developments triggered serious security concerns in Rawalakot, where police accused armed members of banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of involvement in the judge’s abduction and firing incidents.

According to Rawalakot police, Judge Muhammad Akram was travelling from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad through Palandri when armed individuals allegedly intercepted his vehicle on the Rawalakot-Palandri highway. The suspects reportedly stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted the judge along with his car. His driver and armed security guard were also present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The alleged kidnapping of serving judicial officer sparked triggered police operation, and he was rescued during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29.

A Rawalakot police official confirmed that the judge had been recovered following the operation. However, police did not immediately disclose whether any suspects had been arrested or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his recovery.

The judge’s alleged abduction came amid reports of armed violence in Rawalakot, where police said firing incidents between noon and 5pm on Wednesday left two people injured.

Both injured individuals were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot for medical treatment. The violence reportedly extended to a government hospital, where several sections of the facility sustained damage during the firing.

Police further claimed that an ambulance also came under gunfire, raising concerns about the safety of medical facilities and emergency services during the unrest. The authorities did not immediately disclose the identities of the injured individuals or provide detailed information about their medical conditions.

Rawalakot police directly linked the incidents to armed elements allegedly associated with the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. According to a police statement, JAAC activists allegedly opened fire outside a hospital during the operation connected to the judge’s recovery.

After these incidents, Rawalakot District Police announced that legal proceedings were being initiated against individuals allegedly involved in violent and unlawful activities. Officials warned that further action would be taken against those found responsible for disturbing public order and violating the law.

The police initially reported the judge’s abduction as a separate incident and said efforts were underway to secure his release. Hours later, authorities announced his recovery following the overnight operation.