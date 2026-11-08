Pakistan celebrates Spirit of Unity as Diwali 2026 brings Light, Joy for minorities

KARACHI (Daily Pakistan) – Millions of people across the world are celebrating Diwali 2026 with dazzling lights, traditional prayers, fireworks and colourful festivities, and Pakistan’s top leadership join celebrations by extending heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community and reaffirming their commitment to religious freedom and harmony.

The festival of lights brought atmosphere of excitement and celebration to communities worldwide, with homes, temples, offices and streets decorated with glowing oil lamps, candles and colourful lights.

Diwali, being one of key festivals in Hinduism, is being celreberated over win of goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness. Celebrated during the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, the festival traditionally falls on a moonless night, making the illumination of homes and public spaces particularly symbolic.

Top Leadership extends Diwali Greetings

As festivities continue around the world, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have sent special messages of goodwill to Hindus living in Pakistan and abroad.

Both leaders described Diwali as more than a religious occasion, highlighting its powerful message of peace, tolerance, unity and coexistence among communities of different beliefs. President Zardari stressed that safeguarding the rights of religious minorities is a responsibility shared by every citizen.

He praised Pakistan’s Hindu community for its longstanding contributions to national development, particularly in education, healthcare, business, public administration, social welfare, arts and culture.

Recognising the Hindu population as an essential part of Pakistan’s national identity, the president said the community’s achievements have strengthened the country’s cultural and social fabric.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, describing Hindus as a valued and inseparable part of Pakistani society. PM reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring equal rights, dignity, protection and religious freedom for all citizens, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, colour or background.

Across the world, Diwali celebrations have transformed neighbourhoods into colourful displays of lights as families gather to mark the occasion with religious rituals, festive meals and celebrations.

Families offer prayers seeking blessings for happiness, success and financial well-being before enjoying traditional food, sharing sweets, exchanging gifts and watching fireworks.

While Diwali is primarily celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains also observe significant religious occasions during the same festive period, reflecting the broader cultural and spiritual importance of the celebrations. The festival has also developed a strong international presence, with Indian and South Asian communities organising gatherings and cultural events across different parts of the world.