Students from over 50 countries showcase cultures at Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing

BEIJING – Students and participants from more than 50 countries showcased their traditions at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing’s annual International Culture Day, inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Dr Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

The ambassador toured exhibition stalls featuring traditional art, music and food from Pakistan, China and other countries. Students presented performances representing Pakistan’s provinces, alongside Chinese and African performances. A cultural walk featured students representing their countries.

Speaking at the event, Dr Gillani described the college as Beijing’s first international school and said it had helped strengthen educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and China. He said the school’s international student body gave young people an opportunity to learn about other cultures and develop mutual respect.

“Cultural exchanges are indispensable in bringing peoples and communities closer,” he said.

Diplomats, academics, journalists, parents and members of the local Chinese and Pakistani communities attended the event.