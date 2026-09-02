Ramadan 2027 to start on February 8; Check First Roza, Eid Dates

Ramadan 2027 is 5 months away, and a new astronomical prediction has given Muslims a hint of when the holy month could begin.

International Astronomy Center in the UAE said the first fast of Ramadan 2027 is likely to fall on Monday, February 8. The new moon is expected to be born at 3:56 am on Saturday, February 6, 2027, according to Universal Time. The subsequent visibility of the crescent on February 6 and 7 will be closely assessed before the beginning of the holy month is officially determined.

The astronomical calculations show that February 8, 2027, could be the first day of Ramadan in the UAE. The country’s already prepared Hijri calendar for 1448 AH also points toward the same date.

If the official religious calendar follows the astronomical calculations and the crescent is confirmed according to the applicable sighting criteria, Muslims in the UAE could begin fasting from February 8.

However, the date should not yet be considered final. Islamic months traditionally begin following confirmation of the new crescent, and the final announcement remains the responsibility of the relevant official moon-sighting authorities. Although astronomical calculations can determine the birth of the new moon with considerable precision, the actual beginning of Ramadan can vary between countries.

This makes the period around February 6 and 7 particularly important for determining whether the crescent will be visible under the criteria followed by individual countries.Modern astronomical technology has made it possible to estimate the dates of Islamic months in advance. Such predictions are increasingly useful for governments, businesses and the public as they prepare for Ramadan.

In UAE, advance knowledge of the expected Ramadan date can help authorities and businesses plan office timings, market schedules and commercial activities ahead of the holy month.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting from dawn until sunset, along with increased worship and religious observance. Despite increasingly precise astronomical calculations, the predicted date remains a strong possibility rather than a final religious announcement.

The actual start of Ramadan will ultimately depend on the official determination of the relevant moon-sighting authorities. Thus, while February 8, 2027 is currently emerging as the likely first day of fasting in UAE, Pakistan and other parts of the world.