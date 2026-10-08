Pakistan Gold Rate hits Rs435,036 per Tola; Check New Price List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher on October 8, with per-tola rate increasing by Rs600 to Rs435,036 amid gains in the international bullion market.

As per local market rates, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs600 per tola, taking the rate to Rs435,036. The price of 10 grams of gold also moved upward, rising by Rs515 to Rs372,973.

The latest increase followed a sharp decline in the previous session. On Wednesday, gold had fallen by Rs3,100 per tola, settling at Rs434,436. The 10-gram rate had also dropped by Rs2,658 to Rs372,458.

The upward movement in Pakistan came as gold prices recovered in the international market. The rate cited for the session increased by $6 to $4,125 per ounce. Global bullion prices have recently remained sensitive to movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and expectations surrounding US monetary policy.

Silver Price

Silver prices, meanwhile, moved in the opposite direction in the domestic market. The price of silver declined by Rs120 per tola, bringing it down to Rs6,368 per tola.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Piece: Rs434,000 / Rs433,500

Pathoor: Rs428,500 / Rs426,500

22-karat gold: Rs397,833

21-karat gold: Rs379,750

Tezabi — Sell: Rs6,450

KG Bar — Sell: Rs6,550

The latest movement leaves gold prices well above the levels seen earlier in the year, although the market has experienced significant day-to-day fluctuations in recent sessions.