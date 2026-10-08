Pakistan Petrol Price jumps to Rs398.96, Just Rs1 away from Rs400 mark

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s petrol price is once again moving close to Rs400-per-litre mark, with the government announcing another sharp increase for Friday.

The latest revision will push the price of petrol up by Rs2.31 per litre, taking it from Rs396.65 to Rs398.96 per litre. At the same time, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has also been increased, rising by Rs0.78 per litre from Rs394.94 to Rs395.72 per litre.

The fresh increase has brought petrol within just Rs1.04 of Rs400 per litre, intensifying pressure on motorists and transport costs across the country.

The government said the latest adjustment was driven by developments in the international market, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidental costs under the country’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

The latest hike comes immediately after Wednesday’s petroleum price adjustment. On October 8, the government had increased petrol by Rs1.82 per litre, taking it to Rs396.65, while reducing HSD by Re0.91 per litre to Rs394.94. The back-to-back changes have therefore pushed petrol from Rs396.65 to Rs398.96 within a day, bringing the fuel price to its highest point in the latest pricing cycle.

The government continues to collect substantial taxes and duties on petroleum products. Currently, motorists are paying Rs114 per litre in taxes and duties on petrol, while the corresponding burden on diesel stands at Rs100 per litre. With petrol now only Rs1.04 short of Rs400, any further increase could push the pump price beyond the psychologically significant threshold.