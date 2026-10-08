Masooma Malik among 3 Stage actors slapped with Notices over ‘Vulgar’ Dance Performances

LAHORE – Punjab Council of the Arts has taken action against three stage actresses over “objectionable” dance performances in theatre halls, issuing them notices and demanding explanations within two days.

The notices were issued to Urooj Khan, Nayab Khan and Masooma Malik, with the actresses directed to submit their responses at the Punjab Council of the Arts office in Shadman, Lahore.

Authorities tighten scrutiny of performances staged at local theatres, with the arts council making it clear that performances considered inappropriate will not be tolerated.

Punjab Council of the Arts Director of Operations Mughis Bin Aziz said such performances in theatre halls were unacceptable and warned that artists could face strict action over irresponsible conduct.

The three actresses have been given two days to respond to the notices, after which further action may be considered by the relevant authorities.