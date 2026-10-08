Riyadh Flight chaos deepens as Lufthansa, Air India, IndiGo suspend operations

RIYADH — Several international airlines have suspended flights to Riyadh amid fresh scare at King Khalid International Airport, leaving passengers facing delays, and uncertainty.

By Thursday afternoon, around 200 scheduled departures from Riyadh had been cancelled. Dozens of international flights bound for the Saudi capital were also cancelled, while several incoming services were diverted or disrupted.

Lufthansa Group has suspended its Riyadh operations through October 16, citing the rapidly changing security situation in the Middle East. Indian airlines have also introduced sweeping changes.

IndiGo has suspended its Riyadh operations until October 9, while a Hyderabad-Riyadh flight was diverted to Dammam. Other services involving Riyadh, including flights linked to Delhi, have also been cancelled. Akasa Air first cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and return services before extending the disruption through October 10.

The scale of the disruption has put a significant portion of Riyadh’s aviation network on hold. Among Saudi carriers, Saudia has recorded major cancellations, while Flynas and flyadeal have also seen substantial portions of their scheduled departures disrupted.

Several international airlines have likewise changed their schedules. Philippine Airlines has adjusted Riyadh services through at least October 11, while Singapore Airlines has postponed the launch of a planned service.

The situation became even more alarming after thick black smoke and flames were reportedly seen rising from a stationary aircraft at King Khalid International Airport. The aircraft was said to have been empty when the incident occurred.

Houthi movement later claimed responsibility, saying it had launched a ballistic missile toward the airport. The group also issued a fresh warning to airlines operating in Saudi airspace, describing the region as a potential “theater for military operations” and calling its latest message a “last warning.”