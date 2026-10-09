Gold Prices Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Rates

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan opened at Rs435,036 on Friday, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs372,973.

New Gold Prices

Commodity New Rate Gold per tola Rs435,036 Gold per 10 grams Rs372,973 International gold $4,125/oz Silver per tola Rs6,368

The stability in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a steady trend in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market stood at $4,125 per ounce.

Per Tola Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs398,783 Rs380,656 Rs326,277 Per 1 Gram Rs34,189 Rs32,635 Rs27,973 Per 10 Gram Rs341,892 Rs326,351 Rs279,730 Per Ounce Rs1,063,421 Rs1,015,084 Rs870,072

The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.

Silver Prices

Silver followed gold’s steady trend in the domestic market. The price of silver opened at Rs6,368.

A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.