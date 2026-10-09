Gold Prices Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Rates

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan opened at Rs435,036 on Friday, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs372,973.
New Gold Prices
|Commodity
|New Rate
|Gold per tola
|Rs435,036
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs372,973
|International gold
|$4,125/oz
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,368
The stability in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a steady trend in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market stood at $4,125 per ounce.
Per Tola Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs398,783
|Rs380,656
|Rs326,277
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs34,189
|Rs32,635
|Rs27,973
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs341,892
|Rs326,351
|Rs279,730
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,063,421
|Rs1,015,084
|Rs870,072
The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.
Silver Prices
Silver followed gold’s steady trend in the domestic market. The price of silver opened at Rs6,368.
A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.
Per Tola Gold Rate falls to Rs436,336 in Pakistan; Check New Price