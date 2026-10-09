Junaid Foundation backs women’s tennis tournament in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) has announced sponsorship of a women’s $15,000 Futures tennis tournament in Islamabad, scheduled for October 12 to 17.

Organised by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the competition is expected to attract around 40 international players alongside emerging Pakistani female talent. According to the foundation, it will be the first World Tennis women’s event hosted in Pakistan.

JFF Chairman Ansir Junaid said the sponsorship aimed to support female athletes while drawing attention to the health and wellbeing of women and girls.

“Investing in women’s health has always meant more to us than clinical interventions,” he said. “This tournament lets us support world-class athletes while putting a spotlight on the health and wellbeing of women and girls across Pakistan.”

A foundation spokesman said the initiative reflected JFF’s commitment to women’s empowerment, equality and civic engagement through sport. He added that the tournament would give Pakistani players an opportunity to compete against international opponents and gain experience.

The foundation has supported several sporting events in the United States, including Squash in the Land, an annual professional tournament in Cleveland featuring both men’s and women’s competitions.

It also sponsored the Four Nations Polo Cup held in Virginia earlier this year, which Pakistan won, and served as a presenting sponsor of the 2024 Pan American Masters Games in Cleveland.

The foundation said it would also support the Special Olympics USA Games, scheduled to take place in Cleveland in 2030.

Mr Junaid said the Islamabad tournament would be followed by another Futures event, while the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania competition would bring further international attention to women’s tennis in Pakistan.