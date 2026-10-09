Punjab announces fitness certificate exemption for THESE cars

LAHORE – The Punjab Provincial Transport Authority has announced exemptions from fitness certificate requirements for certain motor cars, according to a notification.

The notification states that the exemption has been introduced under the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, as amended, through the addition of a Fifteenth Schedule.

Under the announced provisions, the exemption period is linked to a vehicle’s engine capacity and age from the date of manufacture.

Which Cars Are Exempt from Fitness Certificate Requirement?

Motor cars with engine capacities of up to 1,000cc are covered by the exemption for five years from their date of manufacture. Vehicles with engine capacities ranging from 1,001cc to 2,000cc are covered for six years, while cars with engines above 2,000cc are covered for seven years.

The notification lists a validity period of one year alongside the exemption details.

The authority has advised vehicle owners to check their vehicle category to determine whether they qualify for the exemption.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has given the vehicle owners until October 15 to obtain the fitness certificate in order to avoid penalties.