Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque begins new chapter in her life

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar, former wife of actor Imran Ashraf, has announced to start wearing the hijab permanently, beginning a “new chapter”.

Kiran shared the pictures on Instagram, revealing that wearing the hijab had long been an important personal goal. She said she had finally achieved this aspiration and intended to continue wearing it.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “A new chapter, with a heart closer to Allah. May this journey bring me nothing but peace, purpose, and blessings. Ameen.”

Following her announcement, social media users asked the actress several questions about her decision, which she addressed in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

In response to a question about her former husband, Imran Ashraf, Kiran clarified that he had never asked her to wear the hijab.

She explained that the decision was entirely her own and that she had personally wished to adopt the practice for a long time, adding that she had even cried over her desire to do so.

The actress also thanked her fans for their support and encouragement as she begins this new chapter of her life.

Her announcement has drawn attention on social media, where she shared her personal reasons for embracing the hijab and clarified that the decision was based on her own wishes.