Security forces kill seven Indian proxy terrorists in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation was conducted against the militants of Fitna al-Khawarij under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision, security sources said.

Security personnel also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from those killed. Several hideouts linked to the group were destroyed during the operation, the sources added.

The operation is part of continued efforts to counter militancy and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region.

Security sources said operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision would continue until foreign-backed terrorism was eliminated.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wazirstan.

He commended the professional capabilities of the security forces for eliminating seven terrorists. He added that he security forces are determined to uproot terrorism from its roots.

A day earlier, Security forces dealt another blow to militant network in North Waziristan, eliminating nine hardcore terrorists, including four key commanders, during intelligence-based operations in different areas of the district.

The operations were carried out in Palangzai, Nadeem Kot and Kot Khazri, where security forces targeted positions associated with Fitna al-Khawarij following intelligence inputs.

According to security sources, the four commanders killed in the operation were identified as Khalid Raza, Kamran, Musa and Maftoon.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the militants, while several of their hideouts were destroyed during the coordinated operations, the sources said.