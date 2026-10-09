Trump rules out attack on Iran before midterm elections

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will not attack Iran before the midterm elections scheduled for November 3, while claiming that Washington is engaged in productive discussions with Tehran.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the US was holding productive talks with the Iran and ruled out military attacks before the elections.

Trump also said the blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place, maintaining economic pressure on Tehran despite the ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Pentagon had instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) to complete preparations for a possible military operation against Iran.

The report also cited US and Israeli sources who suggested that an attack on Iran could occur before November. However, the sources reportedly stressed that no final decision had been made by Trump.

Details about the potential operation, including its scale, nature and possible targets, have not been confirmed. The reported preparations therefore do not establish that a military strike is imminent or that an operation has been formally approved.

Any military action against Iran could have significant implications for security across the Middle East, although Washington has made no definitive announcement confirming plans for an attack, according to the information provided.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that Tehran will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its enriched uranium.

Eslami also described renewed US threats against Iranian nuclear facilities as nothing new, according to the information provided.

He emphasized that uranium enrichment is an essential part of the nuclear process, reaffirming Iran’s position on maintaining its enrichment activities despite the reported threats.