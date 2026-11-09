Pakistani astronaut to join China’s Shenzhou-24 mission

BEIJING – A Pakistani astronaut will join China’s Shenzhou-24 mission as a payload specialist, becoming the first foreign astronaut to fly alongside a Chinese crew in the country’s space programme, Xinhua reported on Monday.

Under plans announced over the weekend, the astronaut will spend a short period in orbit before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the planned flight as a milestone in bilateral cooperation as Pakistan and China mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Guo said Beijing supported the peaceful use of outer space and was ready to expand cooperation with Islamabad in space and other fields.