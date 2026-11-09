Who is Alice Huang? Former Chinese Journalist linked to Nvidia CEO in ‘Espionage Affair’

WASHINGTON – Behind growing controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is Chinese businesswoman whose journey from TV journalism to international finance and AI comes under intense scrutiny.

Alice Huang, a former media professional turned technology executive, found herself at centre of allegations involving Chinese intelligence, a reported personal relationship with tech pioneer, and Nvidia chief and billions of dollars in AI chip transactions.

Chinese businesswoman Huang Le attracted international attention after reports alleged that she developed a close personal relationship with the Nvidia chief while potentially operating as an intelligence asset for Beijing. The allegations raised concerns about possible foreign influence over one of America’s most powerful technology executives, prompting an independent investigation by Nvidia and drawing attention from US lawmakers.

Alice Huang

Alice Huang is Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based technology infrastructure company Megaspeed International, which operates in the data centre and cloud computing industry. She started her career as a journalist for China Central Television (CCTV), the country’s state broadcaster, and Hunan TV before moving into the financial sector.

Her transition from journalism to international finance brought her into contact with major banking and investment institutions. Huang reportedly served as an assistant to the president of HSBC’s private banking division before becoming a vice-president at CITIC Securities, one of China’s prominent financial services companies.

She later held the position of executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment, developing experience in investment management and corporate finance. However, several aspects of her professional biography remain difficult to independently verify because publicly accessible records provide limited details.

Connection to Nvidia, Megaspeed International

Huang’s involvement in AI industry reportedly expanded in March 2023 when she became associated with Megaspeed International. Singapore-based business was originally incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International before undergoing changes to its corporate structure and business operations.

Huang reportedly served as a director and managing director as the company developed its presence in data centre infrastructure and AI computing services. Megaspeed became connected to Nvidia’s commercial ecosystem through its use of advanced computing hardware, including Nvidia-powered AI processors.

The company’s business model involved purchasing sophisticated computing equipment and providing processing capacity to customers. However, its commercial activities subsequently attracted scrutiny from American authorities.

Malaysian reportedly acquired at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced computing equipment containing Nvidia technology between June 2024 and February 2026. The scale of these purchases raised questions about whether restricted American AI chips could potentially have been diverted to China through Southeast Asian intermediaries.

US Commerce Department reportedly began examining the transactions in late 2024, with the matter subsequently attracting the attention of the Justice Department. Nvidia turned down allegations of chip smuggling, maintaining that its investigation found no evidence supporting those claims.

Last year, Huang and business associate Kang Wei reportedly approached investors regarding a major Southeast Asian data centre project involving hundreds of millions of dollars. Their proposals highlighted access to Nvidia graphics processors and commercial connections involving Alibaba.

Questions surrounding Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang gained momentum after photographs and reports of their meetings began circulating. One publicly reported encounter occurred in June 2024 during the Computex technology exhibition in Taipei, where the Nvidia chief was photographed alongside Huang and other technology executives at a bar.

Additional reports described their appearances at industry gatherings, private dinners and social events during 2024 and 2025. A May 2025 dinner in Taipei also attracted attention because Huang was reportedly among the attendees at an event hosted by the Nvidia chief. Initially, their interactions appeared consistent with business relationships involving technology suppliers and customers.

Chinese Spy Allegations

Huang is facing allegations that she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s civilian intelligence agency. American authorities suspected that Huang had been assigned to gather information about Nvidia, its advanced semiconductor technology and Jensen Huang’s business activities.

Intelligence officials reportedly monitored her electronic communications for approximately a year and identified contact with an American citizen later revealed to be the Nvidia chief executive. Investigators believed that the relationship could provide opportunities to obtain business intelligence or influence Nvidia’s position on US restrictions affecting advanced AI chip sales to China.

The claims reportedly reached senior officials within President Donald Trump’s administration. However, there has been no publicly established proof that Huang conducted espionage, obtained Nvidia trade secrets or transferred confidential information to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy gets attention when Jensen Huang acknowledged in an internal message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia CEO apologised for the pain caused to his family, accepted personal responsibility and pledged to cooperate with any investigation. Although his statement followed reports concerning Alice Huang, he did not identify her by name.