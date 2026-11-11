Punjab Schools Winter Vacations 2026: Education Minister breaks silence amid Toxic Smog

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared update, confirming that all schools across the province will remain open and continue operating according to their regular schedules.

The announcement comes as thousands of parents and students across Lahore and other major cities seek clarity over possible school closures, with deteriorating air quality triggering speculation that the government may announce additional holidays to protect children from toxic pollution.

In a post, the provincial education minister dismissed the circulating reports and urged the public not to believe misleading information. “All Schools Are Open & operating as per schedule. pls Avoid Fake news,” Rana Sikandar Hayat wrote.

His statement effectively puts an end to speculation that the provincial government has already approved additional school holidays or decided to bring forward the winter vacation schedule.

The uncertainty surrounding school closures has intensified as Lahore and several other Punjab cities continue to struggle with hazardous air pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have reportedly crossed 400 in several areas, with pollution levels occasionally reaching between 500 and 600, raising serious health concerns, particularly for schoolchildren.

The worsening conditions have sparked calls from parents for authorities to reconsider keeping educational institutions open, especially as thousands of children travel to and from school daily through smog-filled streets.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with claims that the Punjab government is preparing to announce emergency school closures or extend winter holidays. However, the provincial government has made no such announcement, and no decision regarding additional holidays has been taken.

Punjab Environment Protection Department has also maintained that no proposal is currently under consideration to close educational institutions or impose fresh restrictions on market operating hours. Despite the alarming pollution levels in some areas, officials have reported that smog intensity during October was approximately 27% to 33% lower than during the corresponding period last year.

When Will Winter Vacations Begin in Punjab in 2026?

With uncertainty surrounding school closures, another major question troubling parents and students is whether winter vacations will begin earlier than usual. According to the anticipated academic schedule, Punjab’s winter holidays could begin around December 21 or 22, 2026, although the provincial government has yet to issue a final notification confirming the dates.

Last year, winter vacations were initially scheduled from December 22 to January 10, before the holiday period was extended due to severe cold weather. However, officials have not announced any similar extension or early vacation plan this year.

Although schools will remain open, authorities are continuing precautionary measures aimed at reducing children’s exposure to polluted air. Under the revised timetable, government schools operating a single shift generally begin classes at 8:45 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while Friday classes end at 12:30 p.m.