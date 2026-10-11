Government orders deployment of Pakistan Army in KP to assist civil administration

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally issued an order authorising the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order and protecting citizens and public installations.

Under the order, the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel and resources in the province has been approved under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The federal government has authorised the deployment for the duration of the proclamation issued on October 11, 2026, under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution.

According to the order, the purpose of deploying the army is to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property, as well as government installations.

The Pakistan Army will assist the civil administration in maintaining peace and order and safeguarding the public across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor to Determine Number of Troops

According to the order, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will determine the number of troops and resources to be deployed in consultation with the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The deployment arrangements will be coordinated to support the civil administration in carrying out its responsibilities and addressing security concerns in the province.

The notification regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army will be published in the Gazette of Pakistan, Part II.