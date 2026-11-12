7-year-old boy dies after taking poisoned tea in Lahore

LAHORE – A 7-year-old boy has died after allegedly drinking poisoned tea in the Harbanspura area of Lahore, while his paternal aunt is in critical condition.

Police have taken the boy’s maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother and father into custody to investigate the incident.

According to police, the boy, Faisal Ali, who hails from Kasur, had come with his mother to his maternal grandfather’s house in the Hair katchi abadi (informal settlement), where the grandfather prepared tea. After drinking the tea, the boy’s paternal aunt, Umma Ahmed, fell ill. The boy then drank the same tea, and both lost consciousness.

Both were rushed to hospital, where the boy died, while the woman is being treated in critical condition at General Hospital. The child’s body has been moved to Mayo Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On receiving news of the incident, the SHO of Hair police station reached the scene with a police team and collected evidence. Police have detained Javed, the father-in-law, along with his wife and the child’s father, and have recorded statements from family members.

According to police, initial investigations suggest that a poisonous substance may have been mixed into the tea. A team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has also been called in for further investigation.

SP Cantt Usman Aziz Mir said the incident is being investigated from every angle and no aspect will be overlooked. He said the facts will be brought to light and action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.