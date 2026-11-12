Is viral objectionable video of Asad Mehmood with a woman real?

ISLAMABAD – A video attributed to Asad Mehmood, son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a former federal minister, is going viral on social media. The purported objectionable video is fake.

Details of the viral video:

The video circulating on social media is not genuine CCTV footage but was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). It was shared on November 8 on Facebook and other social media platforms with the claim that it shows Asad Mehmood with a woman.

Fact-check:

The investigation found several technical flaws in the video, including the CCTV text and the time-stamp numbers changing in unusual ways.

When experts analysed the footage, they found a 99 percent likelihood that it was generated with AI.

According to the report, the man seen in the video also does not resemble Asad Mehmood.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri also dismissed the video as fake.