ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the better solution for creating new provinces is to seek the opinion of the people. He said new provinces should be created and called for a public referendum.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Naqvi said that if the people vote in favour of new provinces, they should be created. He noted that public surveys are showing support for new provinces, and said that even if there is a better solution, it should still be taken to the people.

He said that he and Bilawal Bhutto are on the same page and that everything is about to be reset. He reiterated that the best way forward on new provinces is to ask the public.

Naqvi said the entire system is about to be fixed. Corruption exists across Pakistan, he said, and wherever it exists, it should be acknowledged and eliminated. He added that land in Islamabad has been ruthlessly encroached upon, and that notices have been issued not just to Maulana but to 5,000 to 6,000 people.

The interior minister further said that a gang had helped 5,000 Pakistanis pass the examinations of international universities through fraud, and that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has exposed the large scam. He said that women are the main targets in most online crime cases, and that there is zero tolerance for those who blackmail girls.