Did ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte die by Suicide at 34? Fans pay tribute to Walter White Junior

BAKERSFIELD – The entertainment world witnessed death of RJ Mitte, the actor who won global recognition for playing Walter Flynn White Junior in TV series Breaking Bad. Mitte reportedly died on Monday at age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas, with reports citing suicide as the cause of death.

The tragic news has drawn attention to the life of an actor who transformed his personal challenges into a platform for disability awareness, earning admiration both on and off the screen.

According to reports citing local authorities, emergency services received a call at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time. Officers arriving at a property believed to be Mitte’s residence found him deceased. Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa reportedly pronounced him dead around 1:30–1:32 p.m.

Authorities reportedly found no immediate evidence of foul play, while an investigation and autopsy were underway following the initial reports.

Mitte, born Roy Frank Mitte III on August 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, became a familiar face to millions through his portrayal of Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character in Breaking Bad.

He appeared in 5 seasons of Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013. His performance stood out not only because of the character’s role in the story but also because Mitte himself lived with cerebral palsy.

Diagnosed with condition at the age of three after suffering brain damage at birth, he grew up using leg braces and crutches. Rather than allowing his disability to define his limits, he built an acting career that helped challenge conventional portrayals of people with disabilities.

His role in Breaking Bad became a defining part of his career, bringing him widespread recognition and making disability representation a visible part of the show’s cultural legacy.

Bryan Cranston’s Heartbreaking Reaction

The reported death has also prompted emotional reactions from his former co-stars. Bryan Cranston, who portrayed Mitte’s on-screen father, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

Cranston reportedly described himself as being in profound despair and said the circumstances surrounding Mitte’s death made the loss especially devastating. He also shared a deeply personal farewell, saying he would miss him.

Aaron Paul and other cast members reportedly joined in expressing their heartbreak, reflecting the impact Mitte had on those who worked alongside him.

Away from television, Mitte built a reputation as a passionate advocate for people living with disabilities. He used his public profile to challenge stereotypes, raise awareness and push for greater inclusion across the entertainment industry.

His advocacy work included serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also acted as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for performers with disabilities and served as president of The Mitte Foundation.

For Mitte, disability representation was more than a screen issue. His own experiences informed his efforts to encourage broader opportunities and more authentic portrayals of people with disabilities.

Although Breaking Bad remained his most recognisable project, Mitte continued to pursue a range of film and television roles. His credits included Triumph, where he played a teenager with cerebral palsy pursuing wrestling, as well as The Recall, The Oak Room, Love Me Dead and Westhampton. He also appeared in The Guardians of Justice.

Among his more recent projects was Talking to Strangers, which he had reportedly been promoting through public appearances and podcast interviews shortly before his death. Other projects were also said to be at different stages of production.

His reported death has therefore come as a shock to fans who had recently seen him continuing to engage with audiences and promote his work.

Mitte was engaged to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez. Reports indicated that the pair had been together since approximately 2018. He had reportedly remained professionally active in the weeks leading up to his death, participating in promotional activities and discussing upcoming projects.