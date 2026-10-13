Per Tola Gold Rate jumps to Rs440,836 in Pakistan; full details here

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to Rs440,836 on October 13, recovering from the previous session’s decline as international bullion rates moved higher.

As per latest market rates, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs900 to hit Rs440,836, while the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs771 to Rs377,945, according to local market rates.

In the global market, gold prices increased by $9 to reach $4,183 per ounce. The upward movement in international rates coincided with the rise in domestic gold prices.

Silver Rates

Unlike gold, silver prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,532 per tola in the local market.

Gold Rates in Lahore

The following rates were provided for the Lahore market:

Piece: Rs434,500 / Rs434,000

Rs434,500 / Rs434,000 Pathoor: Rs429,500 / Rs427,500

Gold prices in Pakistan continue to make changes in the international market, while local rates may vary according to market conditions and the type of gold being traded.