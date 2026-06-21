‘Breaking Bad’ star Gus Fring converts to Islam during visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito, best known as the OG Gus Fring in famous series Breaking Bad, is reportedly latest international celebrity to embrace Islam after a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Esposito recited Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, during his stay in Kingdom, accepting Islam. The report further claims that the actor joined members of a production team in prayer at a local mosque while participating in filming activities in Saudi Arabia.

Clips circulating online have fueled widespread discussion among fans and social media users, with many expressing surprise at the reported development involving one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors. While the reports have attracted significant attention, Esposito has not yet publicly confirmed or commented on the claims.

The veteran actor earned critical acclaim over several decades, starring in some of television’s most successful productions, including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian. His performances have established him as one of Hollywood’s most respected character actors.

The reported conversion comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is rapidly expanding its footprint in the global entertainment industry. Through major investments in film, television, and cultural projects, the Kingdom has increasingly become a destination for international productions and high-profile stars.

Among them is Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who converted to Islam and has frequently spoken about the role faith has played in shaping his identity and sense of purpose. Comedian Dave Chappelle also embraced Islam after a period of spiritual exploration in the late 1990s, later describing the religion as a positive force in his life.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has long identified with Islam, citing its teachings and values as influential in his personal journey. Perhaps one of the earliest examples was legendary screen icon Omar Sharif, who converted to Islam in 1955 before marrying renowned Egyptian actress Faten Hamama and went on to become a global cinema legend.

Other famous names include Jermaine Jackson, who embraced Islam following a visit to Bahrain, and Yusuf Islam, whose conversion remains one of the most famous in modern entertainment history.