Pakistan Satellite Internet framework nears Final Stage as Govt prepares New Rules

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is moving closer to a new era of internet connectivity, as satellite-based services edge towards a regulatory breakthrough. With consultations completed and the framework nearing finalisation, the government is preparing to open new doors for satellite internet companies looking to enter the country’s growing digital market.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced development in her address at Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Symposium, saying consultations with relevant institutions on the regulatory framework for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) had been completed and the framework would be finalised soon.

The move could pave the way for further investment in satellite-based connectivity, particularly as Pakistan seeks to improve internet access in underserved and remote areas. The minister said the government would provide a favourable and business-friendly environment to companies investing in the country’s satellite internet sector.

Shaza Fatima said Pakistan laid more than 17,000 kilometres of optical fibre through Universal Service Fund (USF), strengthening the foundation for wider broadband coverage. The number of fibre broadband home passes has also increased significantly, rising from fewer than three million in 2024 to more than five million, according to the minister.

Pakistan introduced 5G technology for first time in March this year through an auction of 480 MHz of spectrum, the minister said. She said connecting mobile towers to optical fibre was essential for the effective delivery of 5G services, and pushed for further investment in the infrastructure required to support faster and more reliable connectivity.

Alongside major infrastructure projects, the government is seeking to expand internet access at the local level through Commercial Value Added Services (CVAS) licences, which are intended to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to provide internet services at the district level.

A new business model is also under development to enable residents of rural areas to become internet service providers, potentially expanding access in communities where connectivity remains limited.