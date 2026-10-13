Karachi Family of 5 dies by ‘Suicide’ after ‘Begging Relatives for Help’

KARACHI – Five members of family, including two young girls, were found dead as investigators probe suspected suicide, a handwritten note and the disturbing circumstances surrounding the deaths in Karachi.

The bodies of couple, their two daughters and the husband’s sister were recovered from a rented residence in Falak Naz Society, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, in Malir’s Bin Qasim Town on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Police said the premises were locked from the inside when officers reached the scene. The deceased were identified in reports as Shahzaib, his wife Saba, his sister Shumaila and the couple’s daughters, aged five and three. However, the reported ages of the adults vary across different reports and are not confirmed by police.

Jobless Family begs Relatives for Help before ending life The heartbreaking tragedy sparked questions about social isolation and the struggles of people facing financial hardship after an alleged final letter revealed desperate pleas for assistance. In the letter, the family mentioned seeking help from relatives for the past six months to meet basic needs, including food, milk for their children and gas for cooking. The note said some relatives refused to help and blocked them after repeated requests. The letter also reportedly expressed disappointment over the lack of support from society and a loss of faith in the country’s justice system. The tragedy raised calls for compassion towards people facing financial difficulties, with reminders that checking on someone, offering encouragement or treating them with dignity costs nothing.

Initial police accounts reported in the media indicated that Shahzaib and Saba suffered gunshot wounds to their heads. Their bodies were reportedly found on sofas, with a pistol recovered from Saba’s lap.

Shumaila and the two children were reportedly found on a bed. Police suspect the children may have been poisoned, but their exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. There was said to be some foam visible around the children’s mouths, per reports. The medical and forensic findings will be crucial in determining how the five family members died.

Although preliminary findings have raised the possibility of a collective suicide, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident before reaching a conclusion.

A bloodstained note referred to financial difficulties and claimed that relatives had refused to help the family despite repeated requests for assistance. The note described struggles to meet basic household expenses following the death of Shahzaib’s father, including the cost of groceries, milk for the children and household necessities.

However, the allegations about the family’s financial circumstances have been disputed. Some reports quoting children’s uncle opposed the claim that the family was facing financial hardship.

The fammily reportedly sold their house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed several months earlier and moved into rented accommodation. It further reported that the residence remained locked for around three days before the landlord contacted police after neighbours complained about a foul smell.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho sought a detailed report from the DIG East following the incident. According to reports, the police chief directed investigators to conduct a transparent and impartial inquiry, collect forensic evidence and complete all legal formalities. Officials were also instructed to examine possible criminal involvement and keep senior authorities informed about developments.