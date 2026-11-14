ATM, mobile app services of THIS bank disrupted across Pakistan

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has announced a scheduled system upgrade on November 14, 2026, with its ATM services and mobile banking app currently not working during the maintenance period.

According to the bank’s notice, the system upgrade began at 12:00am on Saturday, November 14, and will continue until 11:59pm the same day.

Customers may face difficulties accessing ATM services and the HBL mobile banking app during this period. The bank has advised customers to plan their financial transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

To facilitate customers, all HBL branches will remain open on Saturday, November 14, from 9am to 6pm.

The bank has stated that all services will be restored by November 15, 2026.

Customers are advised to visit their nearest HBL branch for banking assistance during the scheduled maintenance period.