NCCIA was supposed to Stop Online Harassment, Now its Own Officer faces Harassment Allegations!

KARACHI – An officer of cybercrime agency landed in controversy after allegedly inviting a woman to a late-night meeting at a nightclub and then issuing her an official notice when she refused, raising serious questions about the alleged misuse of authority.

A report by Geo News shared shocking details of NCCIA Sub-Inspector Chaudhry Imranullah, who has been accused of using his official position to pressure a woman after she allegedly turned down his invitation for personal meeting.

The allegations surfaced during proceedings at Sindh High Court in Karachi, where lawyers representing the woman questioned whether the agency’s investigative powers were being exercised to pursue legitimate complaints or, as they alleged, settle personal scores.

According to petitioner’s counsel, NCCIA officer allegedly sent the woman a message asking her to meet him at a nightclub late at night. When the woman declined the invitation, the situation reportedly took a remarkable turn. Instead of the matter ending there, she allegedly received an official NCCIA notice.

The woman’s lawyer maintained that the notice was not issued for any legitimate investigative purpose but was allegedly intended to intimidate and harass her following her refusal. Questions were also raised over the contents of the notice, with some reports suggesting that it lacked basic details, including an inquiry number and the identity of the complainant.

As the controversy landed in Sindh High Court, NCCIA officials appeared before the bench alongside the petitioner’s legal representatives. In its written response, the agency maintained that the disputed notice had been issued following a complaint submitted by a citizen identified as Zarak Khan. The woman’s lawyer alleged that a sham complainant had been lodged after an inquiry ordered by the court.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime agency informed the court that departmental proceedings had been initiated against Sub-Inspector Chaudhry Imranullah, assuring that his conduct would be examined through an internal disciplinary process.

The development brought the court proceedings to a close, although it did not amount to a judicial finding that the accusations against the officer had been proven.

The case is particularly sensitive because NCCIA operates under the Ministry of Interior and is responsible for investigating cybercrime offences, including complaints involving online harassment and abuse. The irony at centre of the allegations is difficult to miss as official working for an agency responsible for tackling cyber harassment now faces an internal inquiry over allegations of harassment himself.