BISE Lahore Matric Exams 2027; Check Class 9, 10 Schedule here

LAHORE – Update for Class 9 and 10 students as education authorities announced March 16, 2027, as the starting date for Class 10 annual exams, alongside crucial admission deadlines for students in Classes 9 and 10.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has approved the examination commencement date and a revised online admission timeline for the 2026–27 academic session, providing schools, parents and students with important dates to complete their preparations.

Under the announced examination schedule, Class 10 Annual Examinations will start March 16, 2027, giving matric students across Punjab several months to prepare for their board examinations.

Admission Schedule for 2026–27

Admission Details Important Dates Late Fee Class 9 and 10 regular admissions November 2–23, 2026 No late fee Class 9 and 10 admissions after regular deadline November 24–December 7 Rs600

Education authorities established two admission windows for regular students seeking enrollment in Classes 9 and 10 for the 2026–27 academic year. The admission process start on November 2, allowing students to complete their applications without incurring additional charges until November 23.

Students who fail to meet the initial deadline will face an additional fee of Rs600 per student when submitting their applications during the extended admission period.

With the November 23 deadline approaching, students and educational institutions have a limited window to finalize their regular enrollment without additional financial penalties.

Officials granted approval to the admission schedule in anticipation of formal approval by the committee, describing the decision as being in the wider public interest.

The announcement is important for students preparing to enter the matriculation examination cycle, as delays in completing admission requirements could result in extra charges.

Meanwhile, the early announcement of the examination commencement date will help schools organize academic activities, complete syllabuses and schedule revision sessions ahead of the 2027 board examinations.