Nearly 40% Inter Students Fail Bise Lahore Class 11 Results 2026

LAHORE – Girls once again outclassed boys in BISE Lahore Class 11 annual examinations, as the board announced its Intermediate Part-I Results 2026, with more than 99,000 students passing and over 66,000 failing to clear the examinations.

Female candidates secured pass percentage of 68.23%, compared to just 47.32% among boys. The nearly 21-percentage-point gap has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of this year’s results.

168,655 candidates registered for the examinations, of whom 165,245 appeared. A total of 99,191 students passed, taking the overall success rate to 60.03%, while 66,054 candidates failed to secure passing status.

Improvement over Last Year

Despite large number of unsuccessful candidates, the 2026 results brought encouraging news for the board, with the overall pass percentage rising from 53.77% in 2025 to 60.03% this year. Interestingly, fewer students appeared in 2026, yet more managed to pass. The number of successful candidates increased by 6,650, even as examination attendance declined by 6,855.

Stats 2025 2026 Registered candidates 175,949 168,655 Appeared 172,100 165,245 Passed 92,541 99,191 Pass percentage 53.77% 60.03%

The improvement of 6.26 percentage points indicates stronger overall performance compared with the previous year.

Female students emerged as the clear winners of the 2026 examinations, accounting for more than two-thirds of all successful candidates. Of the 100,409 girls who appeared, 68,509 passed, producing a success rate of 68.23%. In comparison, only 30,682 of the 64,836 boys who appeared managed to pass, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.32%.

Gender Appeared Passed Pass % Boys 64,836 30,682 47.32% Girls 100,409 68,509 68.23% Total 165,245 99,191 60.03%

The figures show that approximately 69% of all successful candidates were girls, highlighting their dominance in this year’s examinations.

Pre-Engineering vs Humanities

A closer examination of District Lahore’s results reveals that Pre-Engineering students achieved the highest pass percentage among major academic groups, while Humanities and related subjects recorded the weakest performance.

Pre-Engineering topped the district rankings with a 78.67% success rate, followed by Pre-Medical at 75.12%. General Science recorded a 58.89% pass rate, Commerce stood at 53.24%, and Humanities and Others finished at 48.33%.

Academic Group Appeared Passed Pass % Pre-Engineering 4,966 3,907 78.67% Pre-Medical 20,679 15,534 75.12% General Science 44,710 26,328 58.89% Commerce 9,047 4,817 53.24% Humanities & Others 34,941 16,886 48.33%

The most alarming gender disparity appeared in Humanities, where only 23.12% of boys passed, compared with 61.62% of girls. Girls also dominated Pre-Engineering with an impressive 85.05% pass percentage against 75.40% for boys.

In Pre-Medical, girls secured 76.71%, compared with 69.13% for boys. The trend continued in General Science, where girls achieved 63.82% against 54.06%, and Commerce, where their pass percentage reached 62.33%, compared with 43.54% among boys.

The results also revealed a strong showing among high achievers, with 23,075 students obtaining A+ grades and another 27,205 securing A grades. A combined 50,280 successful candidates achieved either A+ or A grades. Grade B was the largest category, with 31,031 students, followed by 15,493 candidates receiving Grade C.

Grade Number of Students Share of Passed A+ 23,075 23.26% A 27,205 27.43% B 31,031 31.28% C 15,493 15.62% D 2,366 2.39% E 21 0.02%

Only 21 students received Grade E, accounting for 0.02% of successful candidates.

District Lahore’s figures also exposed a significant difference between regular and private candidates. Of the 100,143 regular students who appeared, 61,590 passed, producing a success rate of 61.50%. Private candidates performed considerably worse, with only 5,882 passing out of 14,200 who appeared, leaving their success rate at 41.42%.

The gender gap was even more pronounced among private candidates. Girls recorded a 54.77% pass rate, while boys managed just 19.75%.

District Lahore alone accounted for 114,343 candidates who appeared in the examinations, of whom 67,472 passed, resulting in a 59.01% success rate. Among these candidates, 45,086 girls passed out of 67,683 who appeared, achieving a success rate of 66.61%.

Boys, however, recorded a much lower success rate of 47.98%, with 22,386 passing out of 46,660 candidates. The district’s performance remained slightly below the overall BISE Lahore pass percentage of 60.03%.