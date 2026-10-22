Waqar Ali: Pakistani singer, brother of Sajjad Ali, battles with Stage 4 Lung Cancer

LAHORE – Pakistan’s showbiz industry has been hit by heartbreaking news as music composer, singer and producer Waqar Ali, the younger brother of celebrated vocalist Sajjad Ali, has revealed that he is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

The 60-year-old shared the news on social media, leaving fans and fellow artists concerned about his health as he appealed for prayers during what he described as one of the most difficult chapters of his life. Waqar disclosed that he had recently been diagnosed with advance stage lung cancer, a development that has brought immense emotional challenges for both him and his family.

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Despite the seriousness of his condition, the acclaimed composer expressed determination to face the battle with faith, courage and hope.

Waqar acknowledged that revealing such personal and distressing news was far from easy. However, he said he felt a responsibility to share his condition with the people who had supported him throughout his musical journey. The musician also recalled his relationship with audiences, explaining that music had always been more than a profession for him. It was his way of connecting with people, expressing emotions and receiving extraordinary love from listeners.

In perhaps the most emotional part of his announcement, Waqar Ali admitted that he was uncertain about what the future might hold but remained firmly convinced of the power of prayers, faith and the goodwill of his supporters. He urged fans, friends and well-wishers to remember him in their prayers as he navigates the difficult road ahead.

Pakistani stars and fans textended heartfelt wishes for the musician’s recovery, expressing hope that he would overcome the challenges ahead with strength and resilience.

Waqar Ali has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s music industry for decades, building a reputation as a versatile composer, singer and music producer. His musical contributions span television dramas, films, vocal performances and music production, making him a familiar name in the country’s entertainment landscape.

He belongs to a celebrated musical family and is the younger brother of legendary Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali, whose voice and compositions have earned widespread recognition. Their father, Shafqat Hussain, was associated with classical music, providing a strong musical foundation that influenced the brothers’ artistic careers.