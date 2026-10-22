Punjab MBBS Admissions 2026: UHS shares Application Deadlines, Merit Lists

LAHORE – The race for thousands of seats in Punjab’s private medical and dental colleges is set to begin, with University of Health Sciences (UHS) announcing admission schedule for the 2026–27 academic session.

Aspiring doctors will have short window to submit their applications, while dental candidates will follow a separate admission timeline. According to the schedule reported on October 22, the centralised admission process for private MBBS colleges will begin on October 23, 2026, with applications closing on November 6. The first selection list is scheduled for November 18.

Punjab Private MBBS Admissions 2026 Dates

Under the announced timetable, students seeking admission to private medical colleges can submit their applications online beginning October 23. Candidates will have until November 6 to complete the application process, leaving approximately two weeks to submit the required information and documents.

The first MBBS selection list is expected to be released on November 18, allowing applicants to check whether they have secured admission based on their merit and preferences.

Admission Event Date Online applications open October 23, 2026 Last date to apply November 6, 2026 First MBBS selection list November 18, 2026

UHS Private BDS Admissions 2026–27 Schedule

Students interested in pursuing Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes will have to wait until December to begin their admission applications. According to the reported schedule, online applications for private dental colleges will open on December 18, 2026, and remain available until January 1, 2027.

The first selection list for private BDS colleges is scheduled to be published on January 13, 2027.

Admission Event Date Online applications open December 18, 2026 Last date to apply January 1, 2027 First BDS selection list January 13, 2027

MBBS and BDS Seats

Competition for medical and dental admissions is expected to remain intense, with approximately 5,500 seats reported across Punjab’s private-sector institutions.

Figures associated with the provincial admission policy indicate that 33 private medical colleges offer approximately 4,400 MBBS seats, while 18 private dental colleges account for around 1,100 BDS seats.

Programme Private Colleges Seats MBBS 33 4,400 BDS 18 1,100 Total 51 5,500

The figures are based on reported allocations under the provincial policy and remain subject to applicable Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) approvals.

UHS MBBS and BDS Merit Formula 2026–27

Admission to medical and dental colleges will be determined through a merit-based system that considers MDCAT performance alongside candidates’ academic records.

Under Punjab’s admission policy, the merit calculation follows this formula:

Qualification Merit Weightage MDCAT 50% FSc Pre-Medical / HSSC or equivalent 40% Matric / SSC or equivalent 10% Total 100%

Candidates must also fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions, including the minimum academic marks and applicable MDCAT qualifying requirements.

Unlike separate applications submitted directly to individual institutions, Punjab’s centralised system places the admission process under the supervision of UHS. The university is responsible for managing applications and merit-based selection in accordance with the provincial government’s admission framework.

The arrangement is intended to promote transparency, consistency and compliance with admission regulations across participating private medical and dental colleges.

Candidates should ensure that their academic information, MDCAT results, supporting documents and college preferences are submitted correctly before the relevant deadlines.

Apply for UHS Private Medical and Dental Colleges

Students seeking admission should follow the official instructions issued by UHS when the relevant online application window opens. Applicants should review their eligibility, prepare their academic documents, complete the prescribed online application and follow the university’s instructions concerning fees, preferences and document verification.

Students can obtain official announcements and admission instructions through the UHS website at www.uhs.edu.pk.

UHS Private MBBS and BDS Selection Lists 2026–27

The first selection lists will be among the most closely watched developments for aspiring medical and dental students. According to the reported timetable, the private MBBS first selection list is expected on November 18, 2026, followed by the private BDS first selection list on January 13, 2027.

Candidates appearing on selection lists will need to follow the university’s instructions concerning fee deposits, verification and confirmation of admission within the prescribed deadlines.