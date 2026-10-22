BISE Lahore class 11th official results gazette 2026: PDF Download

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination results on October 22, 2026, bringing an end to the anxious wait for thousands of intermediate students.

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With the announcement, attention has turned to the BISE Lahore 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF, which provides consolidated examination records for students appearing in the first-year examinations.

Candidates can check their results through the official board website using their roll numbers, while the gazette offers an alternative for students, teachers and colleges looking to review multiple examination records.

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 – Important Details

Information Details Board Name BISE Lahore Examination HSSC Part-I First Annual 2026 Class 11th / First Year Result Date October 22, 2026 Gazette Format PDF Online Result Roll Number Search Other Methods Gazette and SMS SMS Code 80029 (verify before use) Official Website https://www.biselahore.com/

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF – Download Guide

The Lahore Board First Year Result Gazette 2026 is a useful document for students and educational institutions seeking consolidated examination information.

Unlike the online result portal, which is mainly used to check individual results, the gazette allows users to review examination records for multiple candidates.

How to Download Lahore Board 11th Class Gazette 2026

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official BISE Lahore website at https://www.biselahore.com/. Navigate to the examination Results or Downloads section. Look for HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026. Select the result gazette PDF when available. Open the document in your browser or PDF reader. Download and save the file to your device.

Students should ensure that the downloaded gazette belongs to the 2026 HSSC Part-I examination rather than an older session or Part-II.

Official Website: https://www.biselahore.com/

How to Check BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 Online

Students who want to check their individual examination marks can use the board’s online result portal.

This method is generally more convenient than downloading the complete gazette.

Check Lahore Board First Year Result by Roll Number

Open the official BISE Lahore website. Navigate to the examination results section. Select HSSC Part-I or Intermediate Part-I. Choose the First Annual Examination 2026. Enter your complete examination roll number. Submit the details to view your result.

After accessing the result, students should carefully review their names, marks and examination status.

They may also save or print the available result information for future reference.

How to Search Your Roll Number in BISE Lahore Gazette PDF

Students who have downloaded the gazette can locate their examination records using the PDF search function.

This eliminates the need to manually browse through hundreds of pages.

Search Result by Roll Number

Open the downloaded gazette PDF.

Press Ctrl + F on your laptop or desktop.

Enter your complete examination roll number.

Press Enter to locate the matching entry.

Verify the displayed examination details.

Mobile users can open the PDF using a compatible reader and select the search or magnifying glass icon.

This method works when the gazette contains searchable text.

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 Check by Name

Students who have forgotten their examination roll numbers may be able to search for their records using their names in the result gazette.

However, this option depends on whether candidate names are included in the PDF and whether the document supports text searching.

To check by name:

Download and open the result gazette. Select the PDF search function. Enter the student’s complete name. Review the matching records. Verify the correct entry using roll numbers and other available identification details.

Students should remember that several candidates may share identical or similar names.

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 via SMS

Students without reliable internet connectivity may be able to check their results through the board’s SMS facility.

The commonly reported BISE Lahore result SMS code is 80029. Candidates should verify that the number is officially active for the HSSC Part-I 2026 examination before sending a message.

How to Check Lahore Board Result Through SMS

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone. Type your complete examination roll number. Send the message to 80029 after confirming the official code. Wait for the automated result response.

The SMS service may be helpful when heavy website traffic makes online result checking difficult.

Standard mobile network charges may apply.

What Information Is Included in the BISE Lahore Result Gazette 2026?

The gazette provides consolidated examination records for candidates who appeared in the HSSC Part-I examinations.

Depending on the board’s published format, the document may include:

Candidate names and examination roll numbers

Father’s names or other identification details

Subject-wise examination information

Total marks, where provided

Examination result status

Pass and fail information

Institution-wise result records

Overall examination statistics

Students should remember that the gazette may not replace an officially issued marks sheet or certificate.

BISE Lahore 11th Result 2026 – Online vs Gazette vs SMS

Method Main Purpose Best For Online Result Portal Checking individual examination results Students and parents Gazette PDF Reviewing multiple examination records Teachers and colleges SMS Service Accessing results without internet Students with connectivity problems

Students checking only their own marks should generally use the online result portal.

The gazette is more useful for educational institutions reviewing multiple examination records.

BISE Lahore Result Website Not Working? Here’s What to Do

Education board websites can experience heavy traffic immediately after result announcements.

Students who cannot access the official result portal should wait a few minutes and try again.

They can also check whether the gazette PDF has been uploaded or use the board’s officially confirmed SMS service.

Candidates should avoid unofficial websites requesting unnecessary personal information.

BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 – Frequently Asked Questions

When was the BISE Lahore 11th Class Result 2026 announced?

The HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination result was announced for October 22, 2026.

How can I download the BISE Lahore 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF?

Visit the official BISE Lahore website at https://www.biselahore.com/ and look for the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 result gazette.

Can I check the Lahore Board 11th Class Result 2026 by name?

A name-based search may be possible through the PDF gazette if candidate names are included and the document supports text searching.

What is the BISE Lahore SMS code for 11th Class Result 2026?

The commonly reported SMS code is 80029. Students should verify its availability through the board’s official announcements.

How can I check my Lahore Board result by roll number?

Open the official BISE Lahore result portal, select the relevant examination and enter your roll number to view the available result information.

Can I download the Lahore Board result gazette on my phone?

Yes. Once published, the PDF gazette can generally be downloaded and opened on a smartphone using a compatible PDF reader.

Is the BISE Lahore result gazette an official marks sheet?

No. The gazette is a consolidated examination document and may not replace an official marks sheet or certificate.

Final Update for Lahore Board Students

The BISE Lahore 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 provides students, teachers and educational institutions with a convenient way to access consolidated HSSC Part-I examination records.

Candidates can check their individual marks through the online result portal, while the gazette offers an alternative for reviewing multiple examination entries.

For official announcements, result verification and gazette availability, students should visit https://www.biselahore.com/.