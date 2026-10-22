BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026 – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination results on October 22, 2026. Students can check their marks online, search for their examination records in the result gazette, or use the SMS service.

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BISE Faisalabad Class 11 Result Gazette 2026 PDF is an important resource for students, parents, teachers and colleges seeking detailed examination records. It provides consolidated result information and allows users to locate multiple candidates’ records without checking each result individually.

Here is a complete guide to downloading the Faisalabad Board 11th Class Result Gazette 2026, checking results by roll number or name, and accessing marks through SMS.

BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026 – Key Details

Details Information Board Name BISE Faisalabad Examination HSSC Part-I / 11th Class Examination Year 2026 Result Date October 22, 2026 Examination Session First Annual Gazette Format PDF Result Checking Methods Online, Gazette and SMS SMS Code 800240 (subject to official confirmation) Official Website https://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF Download

Students looking for the Faisalabad Board 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 should visit the board’s official website to find the published PDF.

The gazette brings together examination records in a single document, making it especially useful for colleges and students who need to search for more than one result.

Steps to Download the Gazette PDF

Open the official BISE Faisalabad website at https://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/. Navigate to the Results or Downloads section. Find the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 result. Look for the Result Gazette or Gazette PDF option. Open the relevant document. Save the PDF to your mobile phone, laptop or computer.

If the board publishes separate gazette files, students should download the document covering their examination records.

Official Gazette Access: https://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

The direct gazette PDF link should be obtained from the official board website once available.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026 by Roll Number

Checking results by roll number is one of the quickest ways to find an individual candidate’s examination record.

Students can use the official online result portal by following these steps:

Visit the BISE Faisalabad official website. Open the examination results page. Select HSSC Part-I or Intermediate Part-I. Choose the First Annual Examination 2026. Enter your complete roll number. Submit the details to display your result.

Once the result appears, students should verify their names, marks and examination status.

How to Search Roll Number in the Result Gazette

Students who have downloaded the PDF can locate their records using the document’s search feature.

Open the Faisalabad Board result gazette.

Press Ctrl + F on a computer or select the search icon on a smartphone.

Enter the complete examination roll number.

Review the matching entry.

Confirm the candidate details before saving the result.

This method can save considerable time when searching through a lengthy gazette.

BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026 Check by Name

Students who have forgotten their examination roll numbers may be able to locate their records by searching their names in the result gazette.

Open the PDF, activate its search function and enter the student’s full name.

If matching records appear, compare the available details carefully to identify the correct candidate.

Important: Name-based searches depend on whether the published gazette includes student names and supports searchable text. The online result portal may require a roll number.

BISE Faisalabad Class 11 Result 2026 via SMS

Students unable to access the internet can check whether the board’s SMS result service is available.

The SMS code provided for BISE Faisalabad is 800240, although students should confirm it through an official board announcement before using it.

How to Check 11th Class Result by SMS

Open the messaging application on your phone. Type your complete examination roll number. Send the message to 800240. Wait for the automated result response.

The SMS service may be particularly useful when the board website experiences heavy traffic on result day.

Standard mobile network charges may apply.

What Information Is Available in the Faisalabad Board Result Gazette?

The BISE Faisalabad HSSC Part-I Result Gazette 2026 provides consolidated examination information.

Depending on the format released by the board, the document may include:

Candidate roll numbers and names

Father’s names

Examination results and remarks

Subject-wise marks, where published

Total marks obtained

Pass and fail information

Overall examination statistics

The gazette is useful for reviewing examination records, but students may still need their official result cards or certificates for admissions and other formal requirements.

BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026: Online vs Gazette vs SMS

Method How It Works Best For Online Portal Enter roll number on the official website Checking individual marks PDF Gazette Search examination records in a downloadable PDF Students, teachers and colleges SMS Send roll number to the board’s confirmed SMS code Students without reliable internet

What to Do If the BISE Faisalabad Result Website Is Not Working?

Heavy visitor traffic can sometimes affect examination result websites immediately after announcements.

Students experiencing loading problems should avoid repeatedly refreshing the page and try accessing the website after a few minutes.

They can also check whether the result gazette is available for download or use the officially confirmed SMS service.

Candidates should avoid sharing personal information on suspicious websites claiming to provide instant results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When was the BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026 announced?

The HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination result was announced for October 22, 2026.

2. How can I download the BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF?

Visit https://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/, open the Results or Downloads section and look for the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 gazette.

3. Can I check my Faisalabad Board 11th Class result by name?

You may be able to search by name in the PDF gazette if names are included and the document supports text searching.

4. What is the SMS code for BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result 2026?

The reported SMS code is 800240. Students should verify that the code is active for the 2026 examination before sending their roll numbers.

5. How can I check my 11th Class result without downloading the gazette?

Students can use the official BISE Faisalabad online result portal and enter their examination roll numbers.

6. Is the BISE Faisalabad result gazette available offline?

Yes. Once downloaded, a PDF gazette can generally be opened without an internet connection.

7. Is the result gazette the same as an official marks sheet?

No. A result gazette is a consolidated examination record and may not replace the official marks sheet or certificate issued by the board.

Final Words

The BISE Faisalabad 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 provides students and educational institutions with a convenient way to review HSSC Part-I examination records.