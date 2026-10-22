Bise Rawalpindi 11th Class Inter Result Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 – The wait for intermediate students is over as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination results on October 22, 2026.

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Students looking for the BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF can check their examination records through the board’s official channels. The gazette offers a consolidated overview of results, making it a useful resource for students, colleges, teachers and parents.

Candidates can also check their results online using their roll numbers or through the board’s SMS facility, subject to availability.

BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 – Latest Information

Category Details Examination Board BISE Rawalpindi Class 11th / Intermediate Part-I Examination HSSC First Annual 2026 Result Date October 22, 2026 Gazette PDF Document Online Result Roll Number Search Other Methods Gazette and SMS Official Website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk

Rawalpindi Board 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF Download

The Rawalpindi Board HSSC Part-I Result Gazette 2026 is designed to provide examination information for multiple candidates in a single document.

Instead of searching for every student’s result individually, educational institutions can use the gazette to review available examination records and overall performance.

Where to Download the Rawalpindi Board Gazette?

Students should follow these steps to access the official PDF:

Go to https://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/. Find the examination results or downloads section. Select Intermediate Part-I or HSSC Part-I. Choose the First Annual Examination 2026. Locate the result gazette PDF. Open the document and save it to your device.

If the board releases the gazette in separate sections, candidates should select the file containing their examination records.

Official Website: https://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 Online

Students who want to view their individual examination marks can use the board’s online result service.

The online method eliminates the need to download a large PDF document.

Check Rawalpindi Board Result by Roll Number

Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website.

Open the result-checking section.

Select HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026.

Enter your examination roll number.

Submit the information.

View your available result details.

Students should verify their names, marks and examination status after accessing their results.

If the website becomes temporarily unavailable because of heavy traffic, candidates can try again later.

How to Search Your Roll Number in the BISE Rawalpindi Gazette 2026

The result gazette can help students locate examination records without manually going through every page.

After downloading the PDF, open it using a PDF reader.

On a laptop or desktop computer, press Ctrl + F, enter your complete roll number and press Enter.

The PDF reader will highlight matching text if the document supports searching.

Smartphone users can perform the same task through the search or magnifying glass option in their PDF application.

Students should carefully match the displayed details with their examination information.

BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 by Name

Candidates who cannot remember their roll numbers may be able to search the gazette using their names.

This option depends on the format of the document and whether candidate names are included.

To search by name:

Open the downloaded result gazette. Select the PDF search option. Type the student’s complete name. Examine the matching records. Verify the roll number and other available identification details.

Students should remember that multiple candidates may have identical names. A name match alone does not necessarily confirm the correct examination record.

Rawalpindi Board 11th Class Result 2026 Through SMS

Students without reliable internet access may be able to receive their examination results through SMS.

The SMS code commonly associated with BISE Rawalpindi is 800296, but candidates should confirm that it is active for the 2026 HSSC Part-I results before using it.

Steps to Check Result via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone. Enter your complete examination roll number. Send the message to 800296 after verifying the code. Wait for the result response.

SMS checking can be an alternative when the board’s online result portal is experiencing high traffic.

Mobile network charges may apply.

What Does the BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 Contain?

The gazette provides consolidated information relating to the intermediate examination.

Depending on the board’s published format, it may include:

Examination roll numbers

Student names and identification information

Subject-wise examination details

Marks or result remarks

Candidate result status

Pass and fail statistics

Institution-wise examination information

Overall performance figures

The gazette can be useful for academic record checking and institutional analysis.

However, students requiring official documentation for admissions or other purposes should obtain the appropriate result card or certificate from the board.

Rawalpindi Board 11th Result 2026: Which Checking Method Is Best?

Checking Method Main Benefit Recommended For Online Result Portal Quick access to individual results Students and parents Result Gazette PDF Consolidated examination records Colleges and teachers SMS Service Access without internet Students with limited connectivity

For individual marks, the online portal is generally the simplest option. The gazette is more practical when multiple records need to be reviewed.

What If the BISE Rawalpindi Result Website Is Down?

Result announcements often attract large numbers of visitors to education board websites.

If the Rawalpindi Board website is not loading, students should wait briefly before trying again.

They can also check whether the gazette has been made available for download or use the official SMS facility.

Candidates should avoid entering personal information on unfamiliar websites advertising unofficial result-checking services.

BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 – Frequently Asked Questions

When was the BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result 2026 announced?

The HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination result was announced for October 22, 2026.

How can I download the Rawalpindi Board 11th Class Result Gazette 2026?

Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website and look for the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 result gazette in the relevant results or downloads section.

Can I check my BISE Rawalpindi result without a roll number?

A name-based search may be possible through the gazette if student names are included and the PDF is searchable. The official online portal may require a roll number.

What is the BISE Rawalpindi SMS result code?

The commonly reported code is 800296. Students should verify its current availability through official board instructions.

Can I download the Rawalpindi Board result gazette on my phone?

Yes. A published PDF gazette can generally be downloaded and opened on Android or iPhone devices using a compatible PDF reader.

Is the BISE Rawalpindi result gazette an official marks sheet?

No. The gazette provides consolidated examination information and should not be considered a replacement for an official marks sheet or certificate.

Final Update for Rawalpindi Board Students

The BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 offers a convenient way to access consolidated HSSC Part-I examination records.

Students can check their individual results online using roll numbers, while schools and colleges can use the gazette to review multiple candidate records.

For official result information, gazette availability and examination-related announcements, students should visit https://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.