Gujranwala Police officials arrested over Torture of Pak Army Soldier, Family

GUJRANWALA – A serving army soldier who had returned home on one month of leave was allegedly tortured alongside his two brothers and father by police personnel in Gujranwala, prompting a case against seven officers and their subsequent arrests, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident reportedly took place when soldier Abdul Haq was standing outside a grocery store near his home. His father, Zulfiqar Ahmed, alleged that an argument with police officers escalated into violence, leaving all four family members detained and allegedly beaten at a police post.

Gujranwala police spokesperson Muhammad Irfan confirmed to Independent Urdu that a case was registered on October 10 against seven personnel, including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran, in-charge of the Alam Chowk police post operating under Aroop Police Station. The officers have been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway, he said.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, his son Abdul Haq serves in Pakistan Army and is posted in Lahore. He had returned home on a 28-day leave when he went to a grocery store near his residence in the evening. The father alleged that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran arrived at the spot with other police personnel in a vehicle and began questioning his son.

Abdul Haq reportedly told the officers that he was a serving army soldier and was home on leave. However, an argument allegedly broke out during the exchange. Zulfiqar Ahmed claimed that police then attempted to forcibly put his son into their vehicle. The situation escalated when people nearby raised an alarm and Abdul Haq’s two brothers arrived at the scene. The police allegedly called additional personnel instead of resolving the dispute.

Zulfiqar Ahmed said he reached the scene expecting the matter to be settled but alleged that the officers assaulted the family and forcibly took all four men to the police post. He claimed that the family members were subjected to severe torture inside the facility, allegedly using plastic pipes and wooden sticks.

According to the father, relatives eventually managed to inform Abdul Haq’s office about the incident. Intervention from the relevant institution subsequently secured the family’s release. The allegations have not been independently verified, and the police spokesperson’s confirmation of the arrests does not establish the accused officers’ guilt.

Zulfiqar Ahmed said the family underwent medical examinations to document their injuries before a criminal case was registered. He alleged that the process was difficult and accused the police of attempting to protect their colleagues. He also claimed that, despite the case against seven personnel, only Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran had initially been arrested.

However, the police spokesperson said all seven officers named in the case had been arrested and that legal proceedings were continuing. The family has approached senior authorities, seeking action against every officer allegedly involved in the incident.

Abdul Haq said they wanted the accused personnel dismissed from service and given strict punishment for allegedly abusing their authority and subjecting the family to violence despite their claims of innocence.

Gujranwala incident comes amid broader concerns over allegations of police misconduct, excessive use of authority and violence against citizens in Punjab. Citizens regularly approach courts over alleged mistreatment by police, while the office of the Punjab Inspector General of Police periodically reports disciplinary action following complaints against personnel across the province.