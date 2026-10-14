Livestock Card Phase II: Punjab Farmers to Get Rs16 Billion in Interest-Free Loans

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched second phase of Livestock Card scheme, unveiling interest-free financing package worth Rs16.2 billion to help farmers improve animal nutrition, strengthen livestock health and boost the province’s meat and livestock exports.

CM inaugurated Livestock Card Phase II by swiping card at a special ceremony, where officials briefed her on the scheme’s financial support, animal healthcare facilities and progress under the first phase.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف نے لائیوسٹاک کارڈ فیز II کا افتتاح کر دیا۔ اسکیم کے تحت فارمرز کو فی مویشی 27 ہزار روپے تک بلاسود قرض، مویشیوں کی مفت ٹیگنگ اور ویکسینیشن کی سہولت فراہم کی جائے گی۔ 16 ارب 20 کروڑ روپے کے بلاسود قرضوں کا ہدف مقرر۔

مویشی پال کسانوں کو مالی سہولت، لائیوسٹاک کی ترقی اور گوشت کی برآمدات میں اضافہ حکومت پنجاب کی اولین ترجیح ہے ۔ — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 14, 2026

Under initiative, eligible farmers will be able to obtain interest-free loans of up to Rs27,000 per animal. The financing will help them purchase essential livestock feed, including wanda, silage and mineral mixtures, enabling farmers to meet their animals’ nutritional requirements.

According to officials, farmers will only have to repay the principal amount, while the Punjab government will bear the interest costs. The scheme also allows farmers to withdraw 25% of their approved loan amount in cash through ATMs.

The second phase also includes free livestock tagging and vaccination against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), a contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals. The facilities are intended to support animal health and improve livestock management while providing farmers with financial assistance for feed and care.

During the ceremony, Provincial Livestock Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Livestock Ahmed Aziz Tarar presented a briefing on the scheme. A documentary highlighting the Livestock Department’s work was also screened.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the 96% loan recovery rate recorded under the first phase of the Livestock Card scheme, according to the briefing. Officials said 23,312 Livestock Cards had so far been prepared for farmers across Punjab. A total of 1,739 farmers had conducted more than 70,000 transactions through the cards.

The figures were presented as part of the government’s assessment of the scheme’s implementation and its role in providing financial support to livestock farmers.

The government also highlighted progress in expanding Punjab’s meat and livestock exports, with officials reporting a 43% increase in livestock exports from the province. Meat exports, meanwhile, recorded an increase of $96 million over one year, according to the briefing.