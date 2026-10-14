Omoda 4 Makes French Debut At Paris Motor Show With Futuristic Cyber Mecha Design

PARIS – OMODA 4, a new crossover from OMODA & JAECOO, has made its French debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, showcasing futuristic CYBER MECHA styling, an intelligent cockpit and mobile gaming features. The model aims to combine everyday driving practicality with connected entertainment under the brand’s “BE THE ONE” proposition.

At the Paris Motor Show, a global showcase of design trends, OMODA 4 presented a bold vision of next-generation aesthetics through its distinctive CYBER MECHA styling. From sharp Cyber Lightning Headlights and a full-width LED light strip to powerful geometric lines and a dynamic fastback silhouette, futuristic mecha elements collide with contemporary design, bringing the striking imagination of the digital world into reality.

From distinctive street fashion to Paris’s vibrant creative culture, style has always been an important language of self-expression. OMODA 4 enters this cultural landscape with a bold design attitude, making every appearance instantly recognizable and expressing the distinctive edge of “BE THE ONE” through its CYBER MECHA aesthetics.

Cyber Pilot: A Super Intelligent Cockpit That Understands Its Driver

As intelligent technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, drivers are discovering more personalized ways to travel. OMODA 4 is equipped with 19 ADAS intelligent driving assistance functions, including Cyber Pilot Super Smart Parking Assist APA+RPA, bringing greater ease and confidence to urban driving scenarios, from the busy streets of Paris to commercial parking facilities.

Even more exciting is the Super Intelligent Cockpit. Powered by an In-vehicle Large Language Model for intelligent voice interaction, the smart cabin delivers Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends, creating a more personalized way to interact with the vehicle. From everyday conversations to music and entertainment, technology gradually adapts to users’ preferences and rhythms, making every journey a uniquely intelligent experience.

Cyber Verse: A Mobile Gaming Cockpit That Brings Passions On Board

From music and trendsetting gatherings in Paris to weekend getaways along the Normandy coast, modern lives are filled with different experiences and passions. OMODA 4 integrates gaming, music and outdoor interests into its cabin, transforming the vehicle into an extension of diverse lifestyles.

A 13.2-inch LCD HD central touchscreen, an in-vehicle infotainment system with 20+ built-in games and a custom in-car game controller allow the cabin to transform into a Mobile Gaming Cockpit whenever the vehicle is safely parked. The Karaoke ecosystem and multicolor ambient lighting add more fun to gatherings with friends, while the rear trunk cargo volume with rear seats folded down reaches 1,126 L, providing ample space for weekend trips, camping equipment and collectible items. From digital entertainment to outdoor exploration, OMODA 4 gives every passion a space of its own.

From the Paris Motor Show to European Esports Culture: “BE THE ONE”

From the Mobile Gaming Cockpit to Europe’s leading esports arenas, OMODA continues to bring the passions of its community into its brand experiences. As the Official Automotive Partner of VALORANT Esports EMEA, OMODA previously showcased a VALORANT-themed co-branded vehicle at the VCT EMEA Finals in Barcelona. Through the “Finals MVP Award presented by OMODA”, the brand also celebrated the defining moments of outstanding players on the competitive stage.

From the excitement of esports in Barcelona to the CYBER MECHA debut in Paris, OMODA is building deeper connections through design, technology and esports culture. Staying true to one’s own style and daring to stand out lie at the heart of “BE THE ONE.” “BE THE ONE” is not about being the only one. It is about knowing who you want to become, even when everyone else is telling you who you should be. It means choosing a car not just for its specifications, but for how well it reflects your personality. It means refusing to follow a standard formula in life and instead writing your own rules.

Coming Soon to Pakistan: OMODA 4 With NexGen Auto, Backed by Nishat Group

OMODA 4 will soon be launched in the Pakistan by NexGen Auto, the automotive arm of Nishat Group and the official partner of OMODA & JAECOO.

OMODA & JAECOO arrived in Pakistan on 1 August 2025 at Expo Centre Lahore with a five-model line-up, backed by a USD 100 million investment and local assembly in Faisalabad. In its first year, the brands passed 15,000 customer deliveries, a milestone built on Nishat Group’s market strength, its commitment to customer service and a product range that has matched what Pakistani buyers look for.

OMODA 4 is the next chapter. For Pakistan’s city drivers, its CYBER MECHA design offers a style that stands apart in a market of familiar shapes. The Super Intelligent Cockpit, with its voice assistant powered by an in-vehicle large language model, and the 19 ADAS functions, including automated parking assist, answer the everyday realities of crowded Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad streets and tight parking spaces. And with 1,126 litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded, there is room for the weekend drive to the Northern Areas, family outings and everything that comes with them.

Local specifications, variants and pricing for OMODA 4 will be announced by NexGen Auto closer to the launch. Until then, Pakistani customers can follow OMODA Pakistan’s official channels for updates.

The French debut of OMODA 4 demonstrated OMODA & JAECOO’s global product strategy: CYBER MECHA design shaping a pioneering identity, with intelligent technology and entertainment experiences responding to diverse lifestyles. With NexGen Auto and Nishat Group behind it, that strategy is now heading to Pakistan.