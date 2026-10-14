No Live Coverage of Blasts, Terror Attacks; PEMRA shares Restrictions for TV Channels

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s electronic media regulator tightened its instructions for satellite television channels, directing news broadcasters to avoid live coverage of violent and sensitive incidents as restrictions on the real-time transmission of explosions, gunfire and terrorist attacks remain in force.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has instructed all news and current affairs channels to comply with its order dated February 20, 2023, reinforcing restrictions on the live broadcast of unpleasant incidents.

Under the latest directives, broadcasters have been told to air only information verified by the relevant government department or law enforcement agency, a move aimed at preventing the transmission of unverified details during sensitive situations.

PEMRA also directed TV channels to ensure effective use of time-delay mechanism during broadcasts. In addition, all channels have been instructed to establish independent editorial boards.

The regulator warned that violations of its instructions could trigger legal action under Sections 29-A, 30 and 33 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The directives reinforce the regulator’s existing restrictions on live coverage of violent incidents and place renewed emphasis on verified information, editorial oversight and compliance by satellite television broadcasters.