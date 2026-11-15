Saba Qamar breaks silence on wedding rumours

Internationally acclaimed Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has broken her silence on rumours about her marriage.

Rumours recently circulated on social media claiming that Saba Qamar would be getting married in December. The actress has now dismissed them in an Instagram story.

In the story, she shared a screenshot of the rumours and wrote: “Who is spreading rumours that I’m getting married in December? Honestly, I’m so busy with work that I don’t even get time to go home and catch up on sleep.”

Taking a humorous tone, Saba Qamar added: “If I really am getting married, then send me an invitation too, because I haven’t received any wedding invitation yet…”