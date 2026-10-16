Islamabad Metro Bus Operations suspended between IJP Road, and Pak Secretariat

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – Passengers travelling between twin cities have been hit by partial suspension of Metro Bus Service, with operations on key section of the route halted amid security and administrative concerns.

The suspension affected stretch between IJP Road and Pak Secretariat, disrupting direct bus travel along this corridor. However, services between Saddar and Faizabad stations remain operational, providing commuters with a limited travel option.

According to Metro Bus authorities, the decision was taken on the instructions of the district administration as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

The sudden restriction may cause inconvenience for daily commuters who rely on the service to travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, particularly those heading towards stations on the suspended section.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as buses are currently operating only on the available Saddar-Faizabad segment.

Authorities have not announced a specific timeline for the restoration of full operations. Services along the suspended section are expected to resume once the situation improves and conditions permit a safe reopening.

Until then, commuters are urged to remain alert to official announcements regarding changes to Metro Bus operations.