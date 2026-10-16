Gold Price soars to Rs440,636 per Tola; Silver sets New Record

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher on October 16 as international bullion rates advanced, while silver climbed to an unprecedented Rs6,256 per tola in the domestic market.
The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,401 to Rs377,774. In the international market, gold gained $28 to reach $4,181 per ounce, while silver prices in Pakistan increased by Rs108 per tola to set a new all-time high of Rs6,256.
Latest Prices
|Metal
|Price
|Daily Change
|Gold per tola
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,800
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs377,774
|+Rs2,401
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,256
|+Rs108
|International gold per ounce
|$4,181
|+$28
Gold Rates in Karachi
In Lahore, the local rates for gold piece were Rs434,800 and Rs434,200, while the Pathoor hovers at Rs429,500 and Rs427,500. Karachi’s reported selling rate stood at Rs434,500.
|Gold Category
|Reported Price
|22-karat gold
|Rs398,566
|21-karat gold
|Rs380,450
Lahore Silver Market
Silver prices also remained in focus after the reported per-tola rate reached a record Rs6,256 nationally. Separate quotations supplied for Lahore included the following rates:
|Silver Category
|Reported Rate
|999.0 Tezabi silver
|Rs6,200
|Silver bar, 1 kilogram
|Rs6,30
|Silver piece, 10 tola
|Rs6,350
With gold and silver prices fluctuating, consumers and investors are advised to verify current rates through recognised bullion market associations or local dealers before making transactions.