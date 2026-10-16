Mohsin Naqvi takes a dig at political leader over KP governor’s post

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the head of a political party is deeply upset over not being given a role in the imposition of governor’s rule or appointed as governor.

Speaking informally to journalists in Lahore, Naqvi said the politician in question had relied on the establishment for decades to pursue his political career.

“He used to get even the air tickets for his political party arranged through the establishment,” Naqvi said, adding that such politicians were not in a position to point fingers at others.

He said political differences were understandable, but political discourse should be based on arguments and facts rather than inappropriate language and allegations.

Naqvi said some political leaders had recently expressed considerable concern over the allocation of resources to the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

He questioned why these leaders had remained silent for years when the former FATA districts were not receiving their due share of resources.

“Why did they not remember to speak up for the rights of the people of former FATA at that time?” he asked.

The interior minister said the rights and resources of the people of former FATA should be treated as an issue beyond political interests, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently facing serious security challenges.

He urged political leaders to play a constructive role in restoring law and order and eliminating terrorism instead of fuelling tensions and spreading unrest.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs peace, stability and collective efforts, not political confrontation,” Naqvi said.