Pakistan issues Blunt Warning to New Delhi after Indian Defence Minister’s Strike Threat

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI — Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India intensified amid a fresh exchange of hard-line statements, as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made aggressive statement about a military strike even bigger than the last time.

Addressing the Times Network National Defence Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said any fresh terrorist activity originating from across the border would invite a military response more powerful than India’s previous operations.

Singh warned that India’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, saying their government remained prepared to take decisive action against what it considers cross-border terrorism.

To reinforce his warning, Singh cited India’s previous military operations, including strikes after 2016 Uri attack, the Balakot airstrikes after the 2019 Pulwama attack, and Operation Sindoor, which made Indian Air Force a laughing stock in the world.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office rejected Rajnath Singh’s remarks and warned India against what it described as threatening and belligerent rhetoric. During his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan condemned the statements as provocative remarks entailing a threat of Indian aggression.

The statements show what Pakistan considers India’s “hegemonistic mindset” and risked undermining peace and stability across South Asia.

MoFA spox pointed to military confrontation of May 2025, saying that Pakistan had demonstrated both its military capability and its resolve during the crisis by delivering a “befitting response” to Indian aggression. He stressed that there was “no ambiguity” about Pakistan’s readiness to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any ill-advised military action.

The spokesperson also warned that Pakistan’s preference for restraint and peace should not be interpreted as weakness, adding that any aggression would be met with a forceful response.

Islamabad urged New Delhi to learn from the previous year’s confrontation, abandon its belligerent posture and dangerous rhetoric, and adopt a more responsible approach to regional security.