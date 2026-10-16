KP Police Martyrs’ Compensation increased to Rs35 Million, Rs 70 Million for Housing Aid

PESHAWAR – Compensation for martyred personnel has been raised to as much as Rs 35 million, while housing assistance in lieu of residential plots could reach Rs 70 million for the most senior ranks. The measures come as the province faces persistent security threats and renewed calls to address a reported shortage of 17,000 police personnel.

The package, linked to announcements surrounding Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s police welfare initiatives, seeks to strengthen financial protection for the families of officers killed in the line of duty while improving support for personnel who suffer serious injuries or permanent disabilities.

The precise rank-wise breakdown of several benefits remains inconsistent across media reports, and the complete schedule requires confirmation through an official notification.Martyrs’ Compensation Raised to Rs 35 Million

Under reported revised structure, the compensation payable to the families of martyred police personnel varies according to rank and service grade. Constables through inspectors, including head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors, are reported to be eligible for Rs 17 million, compared with approximately Rs 11 million previously.

For DSPs and ASPs, the revised amount is reported at around Rs 25 million, against a previous package of approximately Rs 16 million. Officers in Grades 18 and 19, including certain SSP and AIG categories, are reported to receive Rs 30 million, compared with around Rs 21 million earlier.

The highest reported tier provides Rs 35 million for officers in Grade 20 and above, including DIGs and the IGP, compared with approximately Rs 21 million under the earlier arrangement. The revised figures show substantial increase in financial assistance for families who lose their primary earners while serving in one of the province’s most dangerous public-service roles.

Cash payments are being offered as an alternative to residential plots, allowing bereaved families greater flexibility in purchasing property or building homes. The reported housing package includes Rs 18 million for constables and head constables, replacing the earlier entitlement to a five-marla plot. ASIs, sub-inspectors and inspectors are reported to receive Rs 25 million in place of a seven-marla plot.

For DSPs, ASPs and SPs, reported housing assistance ranges from Rs 25 million to Rs 35 million, depending on the applicable category. Officers in Grades 18 and 19, including SSPs, are associated with a Rs 35 million package, replacing a ten-marla plot.

The highest reported housing benefit stands at Rs 70 million for Grade 20 and above, in place of a one-kanal residential plot. The cash-based arrangement could give families greater freedom to choose where they live and how they use the funds. However, discrepancies in the reported rank-wise allocations mean that the exact entitlements should be verified against the final policy.

The reported reforms also provide substantial increases for injured personnel. Compensation for serious injuries sustained during official duty has risen from Rs 100,000 to Rs 1.5 million, while the payment for permanent disability has reportedly increased from Rs 500,000 to Rs 5 million.

The higher amounts are intended to provide greater financial assistance to officers whose injuries affect their ability to work, support their families or maintain their livelihoods. For personnel confronting terrorist threats and other operational dangers, improved injury benefits could form an important part of a wider effort to strengthen institutional welfare.

The package extends beyond direct compensation, with additional measures aimed at supporting the families left behind.

A marriage grant of Rs 1 million for each daughter of a martyred police officer has been announced in media reports. Financial assistance for the education of martyrs’ children is also among the proposed welfare measures, with possible contributions through an endowment fund and partnerships involving banks and corporate organisations.

Separate assistance has also been reported for close relatives of police personnel killed in terrorist attacks. The reported amounts range from Rs 3 million to Rs 5 million, depending on the relationship to the deceased. Spouses and children are generally associated with the higher figure, while parents and siblings are linked to the lower amount.

Some reports additionally refer to support for families of personnel who die from causes unrelated to official duty, although the eligibility criteria and extent of such assistance remain unclear.

Beyond benefits for martyrs and injured personnel, authorities have highlighted the need to improve salaries for serving police officers.

The said change is to make KP Police pay competitive with, or potentially better than, salaries offered by police forces in other provinces.