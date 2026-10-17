KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi faces FIR over ‘Missing’ Official Vehicle

CHITRAL – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi has been booked for failing to return official vehicle provided to her following her election as a member of the provincial assembly.

According to FIR’s reported contents, the case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy Commissioner of Chitral, alleging that Suraiya Bibi retained possession of the government vehicle and failed to return it to the district administration within the stipulated time and in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The development drawn attention amid heightened political tensions and recent administrative actions involving political leaders in the province. Family sources reportedly said they had no confirmed information about Suraiya Bibi’s whereabouts since the day of the long march.

According to a report aired by a private television channel, the family maintained that the vehicle had been provided to her by the district administration after her election as a member of the provincial assembly.

The family also claimed that it had contacted the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chitral several times by telephone, requesting officials to collect the vehicle. However, they alleged that no representative of the administration had arrived to take it back.

The case raised questions on handling of government property by elected representatives into focus, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s non-return and the communication between the district administration and the Deputy Speaker’s family.

While the reported FIR points to the administration’s move to pursue the matter through legal channels, the family’s account presents a different perspective, claiming that efforts had already been made to facilitate the vehicle’s return. The competing accounts have added another dimension to a case unfolding against a backdrop of political uncertainty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development could attract further scrutiny as authorities deal with matters involving government assets and elected officials. However, the precise legal grounds of the case, the current status of the vehicle, and any formal response from Suraiya Bibi herself remain important details requiring confirmation.

As of the information available in the reported account, no direct statement from Suraiya Bibi regarding the FIR has been provided.