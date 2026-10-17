Pakistan eye Big Scores as Tri-Series Trophy unveiled in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi shows confidence in national team’s batting firepower, saying Green Shirts are capable of chasing targets of up to 400 runs as Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka prepare to lock horns in the one-day tri-series.

The tournament’s trophy unveiling ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the captains of all three teams posing alongside the silverware ahead of the competition’s opening match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Afridi said Pakistan’s primary objective was to build towards the World Cup by playing positive, disciplined cricket and giving players consistent opportunities to establish themselves. Stressing importance of adapting to match conditions, Pakistan skipper said the team’s batting approach would depend on the nature of the pitch, the opposition and the situation during a game. He maintained that Pakistan could post totals of around 300 runs or chase a target of 400, depending on the circumstances.

Shaheen voiced confidence in Pakistan’s experienced batting order, stressing that the players understood their responsibilities and that the team would focus on executing its plans rather than allowing external pressure to affect its performance. “Pressure is always there in Pakistan cricket, but our entire focus is on our own game,” was the essence of the captain’s message as he urged his players to concentrate on the basics, play positive cricket and deliver results that would bring happiness to the country.

With the World Cup preparations shaping the team’s approach, Shaheen highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong pool of backup players who could step up whenever required. He said the purpose of having alternative options was to ensure that the team had suitable replacements available when needed. According to the captain, players had made the most of their opportunities in previous assignments, while several had also produced encouraging performances in first-class cricket.

Shaheen noted that individual performances were improving and expressed hope that the players would continue to raise their standards as the team builds towards the global tournament. He added that the management was focused on providing players with regular opportunities and carefully planning the use of pitches to prepare the squad for the demands of the World Cup.

The captain’s comments underline Pakistan’s emphasis on assessing its available options, strengthening competition for places and developing a more adaptable approach in one-day cricket.

Brook acknowledged that conditions in Pakistan could present a challenge but said England had a good understanding of the local pitches and playing environment. He also stressed the importance of developing a side capable of chasing targets in different match situations.

England skipper said he wanted to play as much cricket as possible for his country and viewed the series as an opportunity to compete against quality opposition. With Pakistan and Sri Lanka providing the opposition, England will face a demanding test as the three teams look to make the most of the tournament.

The opening encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday will mark the start of the tri-series, with England completing a three-team lineup featuring sides eager to test themselves against quality international opposition.